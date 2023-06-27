HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Nurrenbern Road at Graff Road due to a ‘suspicious device’ on the side of the road.

Officials announced that Burdette Park will be closed on Tuesday due to ‘unforeseen circumstances.’ This closure includes all day buildings, chalets and the aquatic center.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more on the situation, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.