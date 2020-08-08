Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit aids in four arrests overnight

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says its K-9 unit aided in the arrest of four people, tracking three of them in two pursuits overnight.

Henderson man Jerry Brown was tracked through a soybean field after Brown reportedly fled from Indiana State Police troopers following a pursuit near US 41 and Waterworks Rd. around 11:30 p.m. The K9 unit tracked Brown for nearly a mile before finding him trying to hide in a large bush. Brown faces charges of Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony, Driving While a Habitual Traffic Violator for Life as a Level 5 Felony, Two Outstanding Warrants.

The K9 unit was also called upon around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after a car carrying three people and a stolen firearm crashed into Locust Hill Cemetery after reportedly fleeing from a traffic stop. One suspect, Jerel Howard surrendered immediately to the police but Shacorey Hawkins and Trevor Brown reportedly fled for half a mile before being apprehended on the 1200 block of W. Buena Vista Rd.

Howard faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property as a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Handgun without a License as a Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana as a Class B Misdemeanor while Brown is charged with Possession of Stolen Property as a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Handgun Without a License as a Class A Misdemeanor, Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of Marijuana as a Class B Misdemeanor.

Hawkins faces charges of Possession of Stolen Property as a Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement as a Level 6 Felony, Resisting Law Enforcement as a Class A Misdemeanor, Possession of a Handgun by a Domestic Batterer as a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana as a Class B misdemeanor, Reckless Driving as a Class A Misdemeanor, Driving with License Suspended-Prior as a Class A Misdemeanor, and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

