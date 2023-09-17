HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – This week is Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to properly use car seats.

Data from the CDC shows that one of the leading causes of death for children is car accidents. In most cases, the child was not properly restrained. Studies show that 80 percent of car seats are used incorrectly, which increases the risk of a child being seriously injured or killed in a car crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says that engineers are working hard to ensure that cars and car seats are designed to keep kids safe, but it’s the parents’ responsibility to take full advantage of these innovations by making sure they’re used correctly.

For details on how to properly use child car seats, click here.