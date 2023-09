HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be holding a new community event on Tuesday, September 5th.

They are inviting the community to bring their families out to Dwell Coffee Company in Darmstadt for ice cream. There will also be Junior Deputy badges for kids, and the Sheriff’s Office will take any comments or questions.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.