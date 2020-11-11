Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office warns of Amazon scam

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon Prime phone scam.

Victims get a fake automated call claiming to be from Amazon regarding the reinstatement of their Prime account. The call also has voice menu options.

If you press a button, a live operator will ask for your credit card info and say you have to pay a reinstatement fee.

This is a scam, and if you get this call hang up.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Amazon recommend reporting phone scams to: www.ftc.gov/complaint

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)