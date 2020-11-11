Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office warns of Amazon scam

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of an Amazon Prime phone scam.

Victims get a fake automated call claiming to be from Amazon regarding the reinstatement of their Prime account. The call also has voice menu options.

If you press a button, a live operator will ask for your credit card info and say you have to pay a reinstatement fee.

This is a scam, and if you get this call hang up.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and Amazon recommend reporting phone scams to: www.ftc.gov/complaint

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories