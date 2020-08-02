Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office warns of Social Security scam

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have received several complaints related to a Social Security scam.

Authorities say the scammers are spoofing local numbers and claiming to be from the Evansville Social Security Administration office looking to verify the victim’s identity to ensure delivery of a stimulus check. Pressing “1” to confirm your identity transfers you to the scammer who asks for your name and Social security number.

The scammers reportedly have a strong or heavy accent and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the Social Security Administration does not call citizens to verify information. People can report Social Security information online here.

(This story was originally published on August 2, 2020)

