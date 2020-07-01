Vanderburgh County to get federal funds after declared high drug-trafficking area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Feds have declared Vanderburgh County as a high-intensity drug trafficking area, so the county is getting a federal boost to help stop the local drug trade.

In order for a county to qualify for this money, several conditions must be met. They include a specific are being a significant center for drug manufacturing, importation, and distribution as well as drug-related activities harming the local area and other parts of the country.

Evansville and Vanderburgh County leaders say the money will help troubling trends in the area.

“Making a run to a residence where you have a deceased infant laying between cushions of a couch, and the mother had overdosed, passed out and a baby suffocated in a couch cushion because of an overdose. This isn’t a rare occurrence of how drugs impact our communities. People think we are out chasing people because they are smoking a joint on a park bench. And that couldn’t be further from the truth. We are looking for people who are ruining our society. They’re introducing illegal drugs to young high school students to young men and women who become forever addicted to the drugs that are given to them illegally,” said Vanderburgh County Sherriff Dave Wedding.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said local law enforcement seized 12,000 grams of meth in 2017. That number jumped to 25,000 grams in 2018.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

