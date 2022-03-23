EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This year, Vanderburgh County will be seeing a few changes come voting day.

“Due to the sale of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, we had to find a new location,” Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden said, “Fortunately for us, nearby Simpson United Methodist Church stepped up to the plate.” Hayden has said that attempts by her office to communicate with the new owner of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ had been unsuccessful.

Hayden would also like voters who vote by mail to know that they may notice a slight change in the envelope for returning their ballot. “Paper shortages have forced many clerks to make changes due to stock not being available to the printers. In our case, the side load envelopes that we have traditionally used were not available, so we had to switch to a conventional top flap,” Hayden said.

Something that will not change is the use of the Old National Events Plaza for in-person absentee, commonly referred to as “early voting“. “Old National Events Plaza proved to be very popular with voters for early voting during the 2020 Presidential Election so it will again serve as the designated location of the clerk’s office,” Hayden said.