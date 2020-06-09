Vanderburgh County woman facing felony election fraud charge

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Vanderburgh County woman is accused of illegally sending out hundreds of absentee ballot applications before the Indiana primary.

A police affidavit says Janet Reed sent the applications out between April 15 and May 2.

Those people who requested an application received them with the Democratic party box already checked.

The election board rejected more than 400 pre-marked applications.

Reed faces a felony election fraud charge.

