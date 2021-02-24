Vanderburgh County women selected as 500 Festival Princesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Two Vanderburgh County natives and EVSC graduates will be representing our area this May as 2021 500 Festival Princesses.

Sunnie Berning, a Harrison High School graduate and current sophomore at Ball State University, and Lily Casavant, a Signature School graduate and current USI senior, were selected.

The two will receive a $1,000 scholarship, virtually participate in the 500 Festival Leadership Development Program and be a part of other professional development opportunities.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)