VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch states a water main break occurred at West Boonville New Harmony Road and St. Joseph Avenue.
Dispatch states they were notified at 11:49 a.m.
It is unknown how long the work will take.
by: Zach McKnight
Posted:
Updated:
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch states a water main break occurred at West Boonville New Harmony Road and St. Joseph Avenue.
Dispatch states they were notified at 11:49 a.m.
It is unknown how long the work will take.