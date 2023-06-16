HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Three people were injured after a car hit a home during a rollover accident Friday night.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles crashed in the area of SR65 and Boonville New Harmony Road.

Law enforcement officials tell us the driver of a Hyundai Tucson rolled through a stop sign and collided with a Jeep Liberty. Officers say the Jeep rolled over at least once and the Hyundai struck a nearby home and left minor damage.

We’re told the homeowner was inside the home during the accident and was not injured. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger received minor injuries.

Officials tell us the scene is now clear and the roadway is back open.