VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Vanderburgh County parents can feel a little safer thanks to a free clinic this weekend.

The McCutchanville Fire Department held a car seat clinic this weekend where officials inspected car seats and made sure they were safely installed.

The fire department had a certified car seat technician on site to make sure everything was good to go.

“Especially for the parents that are new, this is not necessarily the only thing they have on their mind right now,” says fire official Scott McCain. “They have a lot of things they’re working through. So this is definitely something that, you know, we’re here for. We love to give back to the community for that reason.”

The clinic ran until 2 p.m. on Saturday. If you missed it, you can call the fire department to make an appointment to get your child’s car seat checked.

