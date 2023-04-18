HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has now determined what caused the death of sheriff’s deputy Asson Hacker.

The coroner says Hacker’s cause of death was to be exertional sickling due to sickle cell trait. The coroner says this is a natural death.

Hacker died during training, and was a deputy for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff. According to a press release, Deputy Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown hospital by the Evansville Police Department.