VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Only days after ringing in the new year, Vanderburgh County has seen plenty of change. Eyewitness News was there as several newly elected officials were sworn at an inauguration ceremony Monday afternoon.

Republican Diana Moers was sworn in as Vanderburgh County’s new prosecutor. Noah Robinson was also at the event to formerly take over as the new sheriff.

“It was a surreal moment. I actually kind of got choked up there for a second. It becomes real in this moment,” explains Noah Robinson. “You know, in front of all your friends who have been here throughout the entire campaign, and all your supporters and all the folks that came to see it. It’s real. It’s real when you take that oath. And so, it was a very… I can’t describe it. It’s a feeling I’ve never experienced in my life and I’m grateful for it.”

Former city councilman Justin Elpers was also sworn in to his new role on the Vanderburgh County Commission. The Vanderburgh County GOP tells us Angela Koehler Lindsey will be taking Elpers’ spot on the council.

Monday’s inauguration was held at the Old National Events Plaza downtown.

