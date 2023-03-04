VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — During Friday’s severe weather, strong winds ripped the roof off of Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Vanderburgh County.

Crews were out this weekend assessing the damage. Saturday’s service was held in the gymnasium of their multi-purpose building next door.

The pastor says they will probably have to hold services in the gym for the next several months until the church’s roof can be repaired.

“There’s been many many blessings, you know,” says Father Gene Schroeder. “People have come out of the woodwork just to offer their help. Of course, of course people are just… It’s sad for them. It’s like, ‘oh my goodness, what happened to our church?'”

The church still held their fish fry Friday night. The pastor tells us they sold out the event.