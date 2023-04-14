VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the man killed in a Highway 41 accident early Friday morning. The fatal crash victim was identified as Larry Pennell, 43, of Cave-in-Rock, Illinois.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash near Stacer Road in northern Vanderburgh County. According to the Coroner Steve Lockyear, the accident was a head-on collision.

Both southbound lanes on Highway 41 were shut down between Volkman and East Baseline Road. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this crash.