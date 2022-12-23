VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries and one fatality. VCSO says the injured individuals and deceased subject were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extracted by the Scott Township Fire Department.

Deputies say the preliminary crash investigation suggests one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other involved vehicle head-on, however, the crash is still under investigation. Law enforcement officials say a crash reconstruction team was sent to the scene and will make a final determination on the cause of the crash.

Officials say the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased individual at a later time.