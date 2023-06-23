HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ace Hardware Store Darmstadt is hosting a fundraiser for a boy who needs a medical procedure done.

According to the store, the boy’s name is Beckett, and he has been diagnosed with a condition called Arnold Chiari Malformation. Store officials say Beckett is scheduled for brain surgery in Indianapolis on July 13. The store says it will be holding a raffle to help cover some of the expenses.

Ace Hardware says tickets are one for $10 or three for $20 and must be purchased in-store.

The store says to make a donation or for more information, the store asks people to please contact Amanda Toth at either 812-319-8404 or amandajtoth@hotmail.com, or contact Hilary Guyer at 812-483-9500.