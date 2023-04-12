VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a suspect is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh County. The standoff happened near the area of #6 School Road and N St. Joe Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a warrant after watching a video of the suspect shooting a gun near a juvenile.

Authorities say deputies arrived on scene and used a BearCat to create an opening the trailer. That’s when the suspect allegedly started shooting at the law enforcement officials. We’re told deputies shot back, striking the suspect.

No other injuries were reported. More information is expected to be released during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.