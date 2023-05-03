HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A deputy sheriff patrolling a Vanderburgh County neighborhood recently helped a woman too afraid to walk back home alone.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the encounter on social media.

“During a recent run involving a group home, a resident mentioned that she was scared to walk back to the group home and refused to ride in the back of a patrol car,” said the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say Deputy Gorman took the time to hold her hand and walk back to the group home, which was around six blocks away.

The photo received dozens of shares on Facebook and nearly 50 comments thanking Deputy Gorman for his kind and courteous actions.