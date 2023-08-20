HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The East Gibson School District Superintendent has been released from the Vanderburgh County Jail after being charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

Deputies say James Wilson was taken into custody early Saturday morning after finding his vehicle in a ditch. Authorities say Wilson told them he was driving on Old State Road 57 when he dropped his soft drink and reached around for it, causing him to go into the ditch.

According to a police report, Wilson said he was going through major personal issues with work and family and was very depressed. He claimed he had not slept in three to four days.

Deputies say a breath test did not detect anything, but another test showed depressants and stimulants. Wilson was released from jail on a $250 bond.

An attorney involved in the case released the following statement: