EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say an afternoon shooting left one woman hospitalized Monday in the 1300 block of E Illinois Street.

We’re told a brief standoff with police took place after officers received a shots fired call. Police say they had to surround the home and use negotiators to get the suspect to surrender. EPD Assistant Chief Phil Smith tells us a child was inside the home with the suspect and was unharmed.

The alleged shooter has since been taken into custody. EPD tells us the injured woman has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. We’re working on getting more information to keep this story updated on-air and online.