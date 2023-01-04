EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five numbers in the December 22, $130,000 CA$H 5 jackpot drawing.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Right Stuff located at 1321 North Fulton Avenue in Evansville. The winning CA$H 5 numbers for December 22 are 9-17-26-31-37.

Hoosier Lottery officials say the ticket holder should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.