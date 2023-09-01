HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police say an 18-year-old was arrested following a robbery at One Life Studios & Suites.

According to an affidavit, on August 24, just before midnight, Alexis Prince and two others robbed Roscoe Brown. Brown said he picked up Prince earlier that day to get some food. Later that day, Brown stated he and Prince agreed to get a room at the hotel. When they arrived, Brown said Prince made a comment she wanted him to get a room on the first floor and on the northeast side, which to him was odd. He ended up getting room 202.

Brown stated he and Prince were in the room for only ten minutes when there was a knock followed by someone saying, “Room service.” Brown warned Prince not to answer because the room doesn’t have room service, but Prince allegedly opened the door anyway.

The affidavit states two men entered the room and one ended up stealing Brown’s billfold containing $2500, two cell phones and car keys. The other man allegedly pointed a gun at Brown stating, “You don’t want to die over this.” and Prince then allegedly left with the two others.

After being brought in for an interview, Prince was arrested and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.