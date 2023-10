HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two more closures have been announced for Evansville.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility states NE 2nd Street at Vine Street will be closed for approximately 20 days starting on Monday, October 30.

Sycamore Street from NE 5th and NE 6th streets will also be closed for about 60 days.

Officials say both closures are for the installation of new water lines and storm sewers.