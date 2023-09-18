HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man allegedly involved in a 2021 murder has pled guilty in Vanderburgh Superior Court.

Before a jury trial was supposed to get underway, Jean Holland pled guilty to murder, obstruction of justice and theft.

Holland was arrested in February 2022 for the death of Kayla Warner.

Eyewitness News previously reported Warner’s body was found in her apartment on Vann Park Boulevard, and Evansville Police stated Holland was one of the last people to have had contact with Warner.

Holland has remained in the Vanderburgh County Jail since, and his sentencing is set for October 13 at 1:30 p.m.