EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent study on used vehicles reveals that trucks were not only the most popular in the nation, but also in Evansville.

iSeeCars looked at over 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicles on the road in 2022 to determine the most popular used cars across the United States, as well as by metro area and individual state. The website notes supply chain issues and new car shortages kept the price of used cars high, but did not really impact which models were best sellers.

Here were the top-selling used cars in Evansville for 2022:

Rank Vehicle % of Total Metro Area Used Car Sales 1 Ford F-150 5.1% 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 3.6% 3 Ram 1500 3.2% 4 Toyota Camry 2.5% 5 Chevrolet Equinox 2.3% (Courtesy: iSeeCars)

The full study can be found here.