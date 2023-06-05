HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Old National Events Plaza and Nederlander National Markets announced the start of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Evansville season.

Officials state the season will kick off with Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience on Thursday, November 2 and will continue with STOMP, international percussion sensation on Friday, January 10, 2024. That is followed by Come From Away on Thursday, February 15, 2024 and Jesus Christ Superstar on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

In addition to those four shows, fans can attend Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, a holiday favorite on Monday, December 18.

“The upcoming season offers a wide range of shows that will appeal to our community,” said Nick Wallace, The Plaza’s General Manager. “From more traditional hits to newer, contemporary titles, the 2023-2024 Broadway in Evansville season has something for everyone.”

Officials state season packages are available by subscription, starting June 5 for new and returning fans. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.

Subscriptions start at $130 for the four-show package and can be purchased by visiting www.oldnationaleventsplaza.com, calling the box office at 812-437-8300 or stopping by the box office at 715 Locust Street, Evansville, IN, 47708, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.