EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning.

The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning.

24 hours after the warehouse fire was called in (Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department)

“The 1400 block of N Garvin and surrounding area is still very active,” says the fire department on Facebook. “Please avoid the area! If you must come near the scene, DO NOT DRIVE AROUND THE BARRICADES. Keep our firefighters safe “

Fire officials say they will continue to remain on scene for several days as they work to put out hot spots.

“As we continue this activity, and given cloud cover and other weather conditions, a noticeable amount of smoke is likely to remain in the area,” officials also mention on social media. “This smoke is not healthy to breathe. Residents living near the smoke, especially those with respiratory issues, should make sure doors and windows are properly sealed.”

We’re told more than a dozen fire agencies were called out to the blaze, many of which were from neighboring counties.