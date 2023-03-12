EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The House of Bread and Peace is asking for help after a massive leak left extensive damage inside their women’s shelter.

Workers tell Eyewitness News that 25 people inside were displaced after the problem sprung up Friday. The shelter says at least half a dozen of those displaced are children.

We’re told the ceiling of the building is beginning to cave. The House of Bread and Peace says there are ways you can help. The organization is currently looking for donations.

How to donate:

HouseOfBreadAndPeace.org

Text “TheHouse” to 53555

https://givebutter.com/hobap

Urgent items needed: