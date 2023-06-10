HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Three dogs left to starve are now in better hands after they were found abandoned behind a home.

According to a media report, Evansville Police were dispatched to a home on W Tennessee Street around 5 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found the dogs in the backyard in separate steel kennels.

Police say the dogs did not have food or water and appeared to be very dehydrated and malnourished. Officers also report the dogs all had flystrike, which is a painful and sometimes deadly condition caused by flies laying their eggs on another animal. Additionally, their bedding was soiled.

Animal control officials spoke with the property owner before officers arrived and learned the house is vacant. The property owner told animal control when they showed the house on Tuesday, the dogs were not there.

The dogs were taken in by animal control, who tells Eyewitness News the dogs are in much better condition now.

Officers say they believe they know who might have abandoned and neglected the animals. No arrests have yet been made.