EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night.

We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may have rolled over in the crash.

Officials say a least one occupant in one of the vehicles needed to be extricated. Officials say Columbia Street is shut down in the area of Morton Avenue and Garvin Street. No word on any injuries reported.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with information.