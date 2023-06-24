EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officers were called to the area of N Heidelbach Avenue and E Columbia Street after two cars crashed into a building Saturday night, leaving five people with injuries.

According to dispatch, the call came in as an accident with injuries shortly before 8:30 p.m. We’re told extrication was requested at the scene.

A police officer in the area says two vehicles crashed into each other and then collided into the building.

Our Eyewitness News crew on scene reports as of 9:30 p.m., one car is still inside the building and it appears the structure is severely damaged. We’re told the five people who received minor injuries were inside the vehicles during the time of the crash.

A building inspector checking out the building’s damage says the wall might collapse.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

