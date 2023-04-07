HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A winning Powerball® ticket purchased in October 2022 is set to expire on May 1, and the winner has yet to claim it.

Officials say the $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball was purchased at Circle H Food Mart located at 2912 Lincoln Ave. in Evansville for the October 31 drawing.

The Hoosier Lottery says the winning ticket must be claimed no later than 3:30 p.m. on May 1 at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. The winning Powerball numbers for October 31, 2022, are 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.

Lottery officials say the ticket holder should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.