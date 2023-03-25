EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The University of Southern Indiana’s college radio station has proven time and time again that it is one of the best in the state.

For over twenty years, WSWI has filled their walls with awards to celebrate their students’ success within radio broadcasting.

Students currently working at 95.7 The Spin traveled to Carmel this weekend to see their hard work recognized by the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters.

Professor John Morris and his group of talented students will soon proudly hang two more plaques onto the station’s walls, further cementing the success of USI’s Radio and Television program. In total, The Spin took home six awards at IASB.

Left to right: Becca Lanham, Tyler Huyser, Andrew Newland, Ryan Allega.

Here are the USI students who were recognized at this year’s IASB ceremony:

Becca Lanham — 1st place in Radio Copywriting

Tyler Huyser – 1st place in Radio Imaging

Tyler Huyser and Jada Hamby — 3rd place in Radio Show

Andrew Newland – 3rd place in Radio Newscast and 2nd place in Radio News Story

and Ryan Allega – 3rd place in Sound Design

You can find the long list of awards WSWI has earned throughout the decades by visiting their website at 957thespin.com.