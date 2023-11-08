HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, Wesselman Woods has announced the construction of a treehouse in the Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape. Ground was broken on the treehouse today.

“The Welborn Baptist Foundation Nature Playscape welcomes thousands of children, families, and adults each year. After introducing the Bernhardt Family Bird Sanctuary in 2022, we wanted to continue the momentum and develop more opportunities to explore, play, and connect with nature,” says executive director Zach Garcia.

The treehouse will be placed at the front of the Nature Playscape, surrounding the Eastern White Pines at the entrance. The layout will include ramps throughout the treehouse, allowing all visitors to reach the highest points and safely view the surrounding ecosystem from a bird’s eye view.

“With this development, we can also remove invasive species in the area to ensure better growth of native understory trees,” adds Garcia. “We will eliminate invasive species such as Japanese chaff flower, Chinese Privet and Japanese stiltgrass to garner space for native species to thrive.”