HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Back on Broadway, the famous play “A Doll’s House” will also debut this weekend in Evansville with Top Bunk Productions.

The lead role of “Nora Helmer” played by Cheyenne Welte stopped by Eyewitness News Daybreak to talk about the famous play.

Nora Helmer has everything a young housewife could want: beautiful children, an adoring husband, and a bright future. But when a carelessly buried secret arises from the past, Nora’s perfectly calibrated idea of women, marriage, and family starts to crumble.

The play written in the 1800’s by Henrik Ibsen is Friday April 21and April 22 at 6pm and April 23 at 6pm at STAGEtwo at 321.

Tickets are free but donations are accepted.