HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many houses in Evansville offer homeowners a slice of luxury and sophistication that is the thing of dreams. Eyewitness News browsed Zillow.com and found several of the most expensive and beautiful homes currently for sale in the River City.

$8,500,000 mansion on 45 acres of land with five bedrooms, eleven bathrooms on Henze Road

Library, loft, game room, barn, guest house, car museum — this home has it all. The multi-million mansion on Henze Road was built in 1997 and features over 45 acres of land and dozens of amenities. An estimated payment of nearly $51,000 a month will get you access to this stunning 33,000 acre home. Click here to learn more.

$2,395,000 single-family home with seven bedrooms on Newburgh Road

The moment you walk into this home on Newburgh Road, you’re greeted by a two-story ceiling, a crystal chandelier and a curved, grand staircase. This nearly 11,000 square foot home was built in 2007 by Rahman Homes, a third-generation builder of quality homes including award-winning Parade Homes. You can learn more about the home by clicking here.

$1,850,000 home with an on-property tennis court on Lincoln Avenue

This six bedroom, six bathroom home is the oldest on this list, but don’t let that fool you. The F.C. Tucker Company says the house, which was built in 1964, showcases all of the features you would expect and feels like a family home. Natural light, custom wood molding, hardwood flooring and a tennis court are just few of the many comforts you can expect from this home. Visit FC Tucker’s website to learn more.

$905,000 single-family home nestled on five acres of land on Cedar Hill Drive

“A pinnacle of architectural refinement, the Peyronnin House is a master class on architecture with unparalleled artisanship at every turn,” as stated on Zillow. Built in 1984, the home sits on five acres of land and boasts five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an outside space that fits the home’s purpose — “connecting friends & family to stories & place.” Click here to learn more.

These are just a few examples of the many beautiful and luxurious homes currently for sale in Evansville. You can discover you next home, request a tour and find other homes in your area by visiting Zillow.com.

