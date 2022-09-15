EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Staind’s Aaron Lewis rocked out the Victory Theatre in Evansville. In November, he’ll be playing again at the historic theatre, this time for his Frayed at Both Ends Tour.

Organizers say the performance will be an acoustic set. Lewis’ previous acoustic tours included original songs as well as several acoustic versions of Staind hits. Since 2010, Lewis has pursued a solo career in country music with his debut EP releasing a year later.

This tour will make for the fifth time Aaron Lewis has visited Evansville in the past ten years — once with Staind and four times solo. His band has off-and-on toured the country since 1995, making some sporadic hiatuses starting a decade ago.

The performance at the Victory Theatre is scheduled for November 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday. For more information, click here.

