HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A woman arrested in connection to a New Year’s Day murder in Evansville makes her first court appearance.

Police say Nykeia Baker has been charged with assisting a criminal, Christopher Boyd, Jr. Authorities say Boyd shot and killed Jerry Hale in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

Baker has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. An arrest warrant has been issued for Boyd’s arrest but he has not been apprehended yet.