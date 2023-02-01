EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With catalytic converter theft on the rise, Evansville PD are doing what they can to put an end to it.

Tuesday afternoon, officers arrested 35-year-old Matthew Gunn, an Evansville man now charged with several felony counts of auto parts theft. Officers accuse him of stealing several catalytic converters from cars in the area.

An investigation started last month when an employee working at a youth organization notified police that one of their vehicles had its catalytic converter stolen. Officers say that through surveillance camera video, they determined the suspect vehicle belonged to Matthew Gunn.

According to EPD, another catalytic converter theft was caught on camera, this time at a living center ten days later. Officers say the suspect’s pickup truck in the video is consistent with Gunn’s vehicle seen in prior surveillance camera footage.

A local metal recycling company later told police that Gunn had come by a couple times and sold them 34 catalytic converters. According to a police report, Gunn received over $5,000 in the sales. Police say a catalytic converter sold by Gunn matched one missing from a victim’s truck.

Matthew W. Gunn was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond. He faces multiple felony auto part theft charges.