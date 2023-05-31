HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) has issued an active boil advisory on May 31, around 12:30 p.m.

According to the map on EWSU’s website, the area is near Lutheran Cemetery on the west side of Evansville. The area includes most of Bismarck Avenue, part of Mt. Auburn Road and part of Buchanan Road.

(Courtesy: EWSU)

EWSU has not issued a statement explaining why the boil advisory is in place. According to a splash screen from EWSU:

While the potential for contamination of the drinking water is unlikely, the Evansville Water Utility is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for five (5) minutes before using. Please continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until we notify you that it is no longer necessary. The Evansville Water Utility is implementing this precautionary boil advisory based upon information within the Water Supply Industry regarding additional precautionary steps that may safeguard the health of public water supply system customers. The conditions regarding this issue and the magnitude of the affected area warrant these additional precautionary measures. We will notify you when the precautionary boil advisory will be lifted. EWSU

EWSU says further information regarding this issue may be obtained by calling the Water Department/Allens Lane at (812) 421-2130 or people can visit EWSU’s Frequently Asked Questions page.