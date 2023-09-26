HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) has a new executive director.

The EID Board of Directors announced the appointment of Adam Trinkel to the position on Tuesday.

Officials state Trinkel currently serves as the EID’s Marketing, Communications and Events Director and will begin the new role on October 2, 2023. Officials say he will provide leadership for all aspects of the EID and is charged with leading the EID in its mission to create a more active and inclusive downtown Evansville.

“Adam has been with the EID since 2018 and has provided valuable contributions to growing the EID and to position downtown Evansville as a more and inclusive place for businesses, residents and visitors,” said John Lamb, Chair of the EID Board of Directors.

According to a release, Trinkel currently leads the aforementioned three positions that represents over 450 properties that receive self-funded benefits in the central business district of downtown Evansville. During his tenure, the EID launched the Downtown Evansville brand, increased its online presence through the creation and development of a website and highly engaged social media channels and organized 12 signature events that welcome over 50,000 visitors annually downtown.

Officials also state Trinkel has developed relationships with downtown business owners, created a growing event volunteer program and launched and sustained a sponsorship program that generates in excess of $100,000 annually.

“Building relationships with downtown property owners, businesses, residents, workers, sponsors, volunteers and visitors during the past five years has been the most rewarding aspect of my work,” Trinkel said. “The EID team is a hard-working group of individuals who all remain passionate about our work to foster a growing and vibrant neighborhood. I am excited to lead this important work.”