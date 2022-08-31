EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In Spain, people flock to the streets every year for La Tomatina, a festival in which participants throw tomatoes at each other purely for entertainment. In Evansville, Signature School takes a fun spin on the famous Spanish festival, pitting students against one another in a red water balloon fight.

A spokesperson with Signature says this is the 8th year they’ve put on their own little La Tomatina. We’re told Signature teachers, Lorenna Boyle from Mexico and Karla Razor from Honduras, started it as a way to bring all the students together.

With all four classes participating, school officials tell us it’s been a fun way for the students to finish off the first month of school and say goodbye to summer.

As for its inspiration, the historic festival takes place during the last week of August every year. This year’s festival took place the same day Signature School held their own. You can watch students participate in the video player above. Click here to learn more about La Tomatina and its origins.

