EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA has announced it’s coming to Evansville on March 30.

The event will be at the Ford Center on March 30, and will feature special guest, Dailey & Vincent. Event organizers say this will mark the second “Roll On” Tour in the band’s over 50 year history since 1984.

A press release says over 50 years ago, cousins Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and the late Jeff Cook left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. Event organizers say ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and change the face and sound of country music.

Event organizers say ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. The news release says they are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the band’s website, they are known for hits such as “Mountain Music” and “Tennessee River.”

Tickets go on sale February 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought at either the Ford Center ticket office or online. The ticket pre-sale starts on February 9, with the code ROLLON.