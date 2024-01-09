HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Current Evansville 4th Ward city councilman Alex Burton (D) announced his candidacy to become the next District 77 state representative in the 2024 election following Rep. Ryan Hatfield’s decision to run for a Judgeship.

“I’m grateful for Rep. Hatfield’s service, advocacy and representation,” he said. “Our community has benefitted greatly from his leadership, and I’m confident that he will continue to passionately serve us. I admire all that he has been able to accomplish.”

Burton said his candidacy is focused on advocating and legislating sound policies to ensure Indiana’s economy thrives for everyone.

“Indiana has a lot of potential,” he said. “It is imperative that rational and forward-thinking legislation is both proposed and passed. I look forward to campaigning and earning the votes to serve District 77.”