HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – City officials are closing all city pools in Evansville in response to air quality concerns.

Officials with the city of Evansville say in consultation with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation will be closing city pools early June 28 at 2 p.m in response to the current and forecasted air quality conditions. Officials say this measure aims to prioritize the health and well-being of pool visitors and staff.

According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), air monitor readings across the state indicate high levels of particulates as the Canadian wildfire plume gradually moves through the region.

To stay informed about current and forecasted air quality conditions, residents are encouraged to visit this website.