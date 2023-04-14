EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man accused of killing one person and wounding two others in a violent Evansville shooting has negotiated a plea agreement.

According to the prosecutor’s office, a plea deal was accepted by alleged gunman Daniel Lawrence Alvey on Friday.

Police believe Alvey was hired to kill someone at home on Kirkwood Drive in December of 2021. Officers say Alvey showed up at the home and opened fire on three victims. Two survived, but one victim was killed in the shooting.

Another person was arrested and initially accused of being involved in the deadly incident, but charges were eventually dropped against them.

Court officials tell us Alvey is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, 2023.