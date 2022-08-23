EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines announced the American Heritage will return to Evansville for four more stops through the Fall of 2022.

A news release says the American Heritage, a newly renovated paddlewheeler, will moor at the dock once occupied by the LST 325 at Marina Pointe on the following dates:

Sunday August 28 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Sunday September 11 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday September 17 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday October 1 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

A news release says people are invited to Marina Pointe to view the riverboat and welcome passengers, but tours of the American Heritage will not be available.

“We are excited to welcome the American Heritage and American Cruise Lines back to Evansville. As we look to reactivate these activities from our bend in the Ohio River, this is a first, important step. In addition to these tremendous cruise opportunities, we continue to work towards attracting a riverboat to Evansville full time that can accommodate our local community and visitors alike,” said Alexis Berggren, President & CEO of Visit Evansville.